Cubs and White Sox release tentative 2019 schedules

CHICAGO – As one season comes to an end, Major League Baseball is already looking ahead to the next one.

As usually done in late August, the league announced the tentative 2019 schedule, as the Cubs and the White Sox get a good look at their slate for next season.

The Cubs Slate for 2019…. pic.twitter.com/bJDOTfCVlC — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 22, 2018

The Cubs will open the 2018 season against the Rangers in Arlington on Thursday, March 28th and will play their first nine games away from home. They’ll finally play their first game at Wrigley Field on Monday, April 8th against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This season the Cubs will face the AL West for Interleague play, taking trips to Houston and Seattle along with the opening series in Texas. The team will end the season September 29th at St. Louis.

🚨 2019 SCHEDULE IS HERE 🚨 (Schedule as of 8/22/18. All times CST. Dates and opponents subject to change.) pic.twitter.com/vDXC83tk1M — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile the White Sox have a familiar beginning to their season in 2019 – a road trip to face the Royals. It’s the second-straight season they’ll do so in Kansas City, playing three games at Kauffman Stadium, then two in Cleveland before their home opener against the Mariners on Thursday, April 4th.

The National League East will be their Interleague opponent in 2019 with road trips to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington.

As for the annual Cubs-Sox match-up, it will return to four games in 2019, with the Cubs hosting the White Sox on June 18th and 19th at Wrigley Field, then the Sox hosting the Cubs on July 6th and 7th at Guaranteed Rate Field.