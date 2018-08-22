Geneva police release sketch of man suspected of attacking woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEVENA, Ill. -- Police released a sketch of a man who allegedly attacked a 36-year-old woman earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Police said the woman was walking on a path near the 900 block of South Peck Road in Geneva, Ill., around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 when a man tried to rob her. The woman didn’t have anything valuable with her. She screamed for help and during the struggle, she was cut in the neck with a sharp metal object and the man took off.

Police said the suspect is a white man is in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and has dirty shaggy brown hair and a large hole in his right ear for a gauge earring. He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt with a large hole on the lower left hand side, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The victim took herself to Northwestern Delnor Hospital where she was treated and released.

Anyone with information should contact Geneva police. Police said they have increased patrols in the area while they continue to investigate.