Madeline Kenney talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Over the last 24 hours, there has been enough news in Chicago baseball to last a month.

Michael Kopech's debut, Rick Renteria and Jose Abreu missing games, Daniel Murphy joining the Cubs while Yu Darvish goes out for the year. It made for a jam packed mid-Tuesday into Wednesday, with plenty to discuss on both sides of town.

Madeline Kenney of the Sun Times has been following that along with others, including her piece for the publication on Sister Jean's 99th birthday, and she discussed them with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

