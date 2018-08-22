Man charged in murder of Mount Greenwood nursing student found strangled

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old nursing student from Mount Greenwood.

Trevon Clark, 20 is charged with strangling 18-year-old Karalynn McNicholas and stealing her car.

Police said Clark is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Her body was found outside of a home near 60th and Maplewood in May.

McNicholas was reported missing after she never showed up to meet with a friend. Her car, purse and cell phone could not be located.

An investigation found that Clark had her car and was the last person to be seen with her.

Clark is due in bond court Wednesday.