Roskam and Casten clash over taxes, health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The candidates for Congress in Illinois 6, one of the most closely watched races in the country, came out with new blistering attacks Wednesday.

The candidates are ready for combat. They met last month during a Fox 32 forum and Wednesday, they went at it during a meeting with Tribune Editorial Board.

The incumbent, Republican Congressman Peter Roskam is facing Democratic challenger Sean Casten.

During the meeting, the two men clashed over taxes, health care and meeting with constituents.

On taxes, Roskam was instrumental in drafting the tax overhaul law. Casten has framed the tax cuts as a giveaway to big corporations at the expense of the deficit.

“What we have now is a Donald Trump-style economy where we have slashed the revenue side of the equation,” Casten said. “There is simply no argument that giving corporations more cash is going to cause them to invest. They had money to invest. I know from my own experience running businesses when your investors say, ‘I’d like some more of your cash’ and all of a sudden you have more cash, you pay dividends and that’s exactly what happened.”

“The 6th District cannot afford the tax burden Sean would put upon them,” Roskam said. “He essentially just argued that tax policy doesn’t influence behavior. I think that general tax policy does influence behavior.”

On health care, Roskam went after Casten for vowing to expand Obamacare.

“The ACA we were told was going to save a family on average in this country $2,500 in premiums, that didn’t happen,” he said. “We were told if you liked your doctor, you can keep your doctor, that didn’t happen. If you liked your coverage and you wanted to keep your coverage, that didn’t happen.”

“Let’s be very clear what has happened since Trump has come into office, with the acquiescence of Peter’s party, has been a complete dismantling of the ACA,” Casten said.

The Tribune Board asked Roskam why he does not participate in townhall-style meetings with constituents.

“I’ve done one town hall meeting,” he said. “And I’ve been elected overwhelmingly in this constituency.”

Casten says he pledges to hold four townhalls per year.

Also Wednesday, both campaigns released negative TV commercials. In Casten’s, he links Roskam to President Trump. A nd Roskam uses his spot to tie Casten to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Both parties are closely watching Illinois-6. It is shaping up to be an expensive and brutal fight.