Triathlete Max Fennell discusses his career and the upcoming Chicago Triathlon on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - He first started playing the game of soccer, but an injury has made him a trailblazer in another sport.

Max Fennell is the first professional African-American triathlete and he's been taking part in the activities since 2011 after his soccer hopes ended with injury. He got his pro card in 2014 and now will be taking part in next week's Chicago Triathlon along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Before he took part in that event, Max took some time to visit Sports Feed to discuss his career and the upcoming triathlon in the Windy City with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

