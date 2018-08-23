‘Go ahead, finish yourself off’: Yorkville police sergeant fired, officers disciplined after video reveals taunting of man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE, Ill. -- A Yorkville police sergeant has been fired and two officers disciplined, after one of them was recorded taunting a man and encouraging him to kill himself during a disturbance.

Police were called to an incident on Sept. 14, 2017 because a man was arguing with his mother and throwing trash in the street.

When officers arrived, the man and mother both retreated to their home and locked the door, refusing to open it.

Dashcam video picked up audio of Officer Jeffery Johnson arguing with the 44-year old man, telling him to "bring it" and saying, "you live with your mother."

Later, as the man grabbed his own throat, Johnson is heard saying "go ahead, finish yourself off."

Sgt. Sarah Klingel can be heard threatening to break the door down.

After an investigation that concluded Aug. 2, Klingel was fired. Johnson was given a 30-day suspension without pay. Officer Christopher Hayes, who was also on the scene, received a written warning.

Yorkville Police Chief Rich Hart told WGN the officers' behavior did not meet the values of the department and was unacceptable. Hart pointed out from the beginning of their training, officers are instructed on situation deescalation.