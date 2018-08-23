Jeff Arnold returns to Sports Feed to talk with Jarrett and Andy Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was no shortage of topics for the three that were discussed on Thursday's Sports Feed with our in-studio guest.

The Cubs made a trade and shutdown one of their pitchers for the season. Meanwhile the White Sox debuted Michael Kopech while a few key contributors - like Rick Renteria and Jose Abreu - had medical issues arise that took them out of the lineup.

Outside of Chicago, Urban Meyer's suspension by Ohio State for what an investigation found was a mishandling of accusations of domestic violence levied against a former assistant coach has been the talk of the entire sports world.

Jeff Arnold of The New York Times discussed all of these on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Thursday's show in-depth, and you can watch that conversation in the video above or below.