CHICAGO -- More CPS students are staying in school.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and school leaders touted the achievement during the Back-to-School Ministers Breakfast this morning at the JLM Center.

The one year dropout rate hit an all-time low of 6.4 percent, with African-American students having the biggest improvement of 1.3 percent.

The mayor credits this growth to the district's investment in mentoring and after-school programs, as well as social-emotional learning.

The overall one-year dropout rate fell by 0.7 percent, from 7.1 percent last year. Since 2011, the one-year dropout rate has fallen 43 percent.