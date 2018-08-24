Carson Pirie Scott to close all stores by Aug. 31

After 160 years operation, a onetime retail giant will close its doors for good.

Carson Pirie Scott is closing all of its stores on Aug. 31.

The retailer has been holding out of business sales, but most stores will run out of inventory in the next few days.

The company that owns Carson’s began liquidating its 212 stores in April, after it couldn’t find anybody to buy the chain.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 20 Chicago area stores remain open, and three were listed as temporarily closed on the chain’s website.