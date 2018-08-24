Mayor Emanuel touts city college program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A policy issue is heating up the campaign trail -- the City Colleges program and its future.

Candidate for Mayor Paul Vallas wants to rethink City Colleges, but Mayor Rahm Emanuel disagrees.

Vallas is out with a plan to overhaul City Colleges. Olive-Harvey, which is building a new transportation, distribution and logistics center trains students for careers in transportation and logistics.

Another City College — Malcolm X specializes in nursing and health sciences.

Vallas suggests Olive-Harvey is training students for jobs that may not exist in the future — truck driving jobs, for example. He’s proposing training students in health care at every City College.

"Compare what’s being offered at Olive-Harvey with what’s being offered at Malcolm X and I’ll rest my case. Ask yourself whether the job training being offered at Olive-Harvey, 10 years from now, whether those same jobs are gonna be even in existence as opposed to the jobs being offered at Malcolm X,” Vallas told a news conference at his campaign headquarters Thursday.

So Mayor Emanuel — who holds up expanding City Colleges — as one of his great accomplishments, held a press event Friday touring the soon to be completed Olive-Harvey training center.

It was obvious he wanted to say Vallas is wrong.

"The World Bank called the Chicago community college system the best college to career program in the United States of America. I’m not for dismantling that progress. I’m for building on that progress," Emanuel said.

An official with PepsiCo spoke to WGN-TV after the event and said companies like his are planning for the future when we might have driver-less cars, but he’s still hiring truck drivers at $60,000 a year.