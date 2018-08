Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE ISLAND, III. -- Fire broke out at a historic restaurant in Blue Island and quickly spread to a second-floor apartment.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Friday at the Maple Tree Inn restaurant, located at 13301 S. Olde Western, in Blue Island's historic district.

The co-owner's family, who lived above the restaurant, was able to escape the fire safely.

The fire has been put out, but crews are now working on a ruptured gas line at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.