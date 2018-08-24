Illinois AG to meet with church leaders about Pennsylvania report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan wants to review Catholic church documents that have to do with priests involved in sexual abuse.

This is more fallout from that grand jury report in Pennsylvania that found widespread abuse spanning decades. Madigan says the report names seven priests with ties to Illinois.

She says if bishops in Illinois do not cooperate, she will launch investigations.

The Chicago Archdiocese has released a statement promising to work with Madigan, and notes that since 2002, it has reported all abuse allegations to civil authorities.

So far, there's no word on when these meetings may take place.

Read the full statement from Madigan below:

“The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois. “We have reviewed the Pennsylvania grand jury report, which identifies at least seven priests with connections to Illinois. The Chicago Archdiocese has agreed to meet with me. I plan to reach out to the other dioceses in Illinois to have the same conversation and expect the bishops will agree and cooperate fully. If not, I will work with states attorneys and law enforcement throughout Illinois to investigate.”

Read the full statement from the Archdiocese of Chicago below: