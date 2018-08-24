Only 1 charged so far after most violent weekend in 2018: report

CHICAGO — Police have charged only one person so far in the most violent weekend this year in Chicago.

Seventy-five people were shot the first weekend of August.

Rick Franklin, 27, faces gun charges in the shooting of a man at the corner of Pulaski and Madison.

The Chicago Tribune reports this solo charge is a snapshot of the Chicago Police Department’s low record for solving homicides, or clearance rate.

Only about 17 percent of homicides were solved in Chicago last year. The rate remains about that low this year.