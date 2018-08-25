Football game canceled after shots ring out near Bronzeville school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A football game at Hales Franciscan High School was canceled Friday after shots rang out during a warm-up session.

Three people were wounded in the shooting, which happened on the same block as the school near 50th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. A 21-year-old man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the shooting was unrelated to the game.

But that didn't stop players from Hansberry College Prep in Chicago and Metro-East Lutheran High School in downstate Edwardsville from calling its quits and heading home rattled.

"It's terrible," said Phil Smith, whose 14-year-old son was excited about playing his first football game Friday. Hansberry students were using the field at Hales Franciscan.

"He heard 20 shots," Smith said. "At least 20 shots. ... When I pulled into the parking lot, I saw everyone laying down on the field and the coaches immediately told the kids, 'Come on. Let’s go inside the school.'"

Smith said the opposing team left quickly.

Bullet casings littered the street Friday as police investigated.

No one was in custody.