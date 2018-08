Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Free events Saturday helped kids and teachers get ready for school in Chicago.

Children had access to free haircuts, flu shots and school supplies at a street festival in West Ridge. At Millennium Park, a group called Calculated Genius gave 125 classroom-sized boxes of school supplies to CPS teachers.

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.

Making back to school fun. Great performances by the @NSTOPchurch youth groups. pic.twitter.com/5id0BuzzYQ — Chicago PD 24th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS24) August 25, 2018

A great time had by all at the 024th District back to school event. Huge thanks to our community partners especially Northside Tabernacle of Praise.@NSTOPchurch. pic.twitter.com/t4FWMxqy7o — Chicago PD 24th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS24) August 25, 2018