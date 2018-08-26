6 children, 2 adults killed in Little Village fire, police say

CHICAGO – Eight people were killed, including six children, after an extra-alarm fire on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Fire officials were called to the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue around 4 a.m. for a house fire in the Little Village neighborhood.

A firefighter was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition. One teen and one man, 20, were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

One of the children who died was an infant. The ages of the rest of the children and adults have not been released.

There is no information about how the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing.