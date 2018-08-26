× Laura Ricketts speaks out on the Cubs’ trade for Daniel Muphy

CHICAGO – The Cubs trade for Daniel Murphy has produced dividends on the field since he joined the team on Wednesday from the Washington Nationals.

In four games so far, the infielder has seven hits, two home runs, five RBI with a batting average of .368. He’s provided a much-needed boost to an offense that before he joined had scored just a single run in their last five games.

As fans embraced Murphy’s production, there was also some controversy over comments he made about the LGBTQ community back in 2015 while a member of the New York Mets.

Ahead of the 18th annual “Out at Wrigley” day, Laura Ricketts spoke out on Murphy’s acquisition by the club this week. As the first openly gay owner of a major league sports franchise, many were curious about her opinion along with her role in the trade. On Twitter, she made it clear that she was “on board” with the trade.

Since several people have asked…yes, I was consulted prior to the Daniel Murphy trade. There were several thoughtful conversations among Cubs executives, my brothers and me, as well as with Billy Bean, MLB’s Ambassador for Inclusion and the subject of Daniel’s 2015 comments. — Laura Ricketts (@LMRicketts) August 26, 2018

I know Billy and have immense respect for him and his work with the league. Billy, who has since developed a friendship with Daniel, was very positive and encouraging. — Laura Ricketts (@LMRicketts) August 26, 2018

After these considered and thoughtful conversations, which took place precisely because of the Cubs’ sensitivities on the matter, I was on board with the trade. — Laura Ricketts (@LMRicketts) August 26, 2018