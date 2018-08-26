Showers and storms could pass the region later Sunday evening and early overnight, with the best chance for rain north of I-88. Storms could bring gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will remain hot and humid through Tuesday, with peak heat indices of between 100 and 105 on Monday. Spotty storms Tuesday become likely into the night, and rain will likely return again on Saturday.
More hot and humid days, storms likely Tuesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat breaks after Monday, but rain could be on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
Hurricane Lane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm and partly cloudy, scattered storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
7-Day Forecast: Humidity drops, returns with storms possible Thursday
-
7-Day Forecast: Hot, humid weekend with storms Saturday, milder week ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
-
Suburbs clean up after heavy rain, flooding
-
Severe storms across Illinois bring flooding, 2 reported tornadoes
-
Storms, heavy rain lead to flooding across Chicago area