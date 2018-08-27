Brad Robinson discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It certainly is not the players you might have expected to lead the way in 2018, but the Cubs are in the spot that many expected back in the Spring.

They're sitting at the top of the National League with a record of 76-53 and have put themselves in good position for a fourth-consecutive playoff appearance. Meanwhile the White Sox have had some positive developments at the end of a long second year of rebuilding on the South Side.

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 discussed both teams on Sports Feed Monday night with Jarrett Payton as the season gets ready to enter its final month. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.