Cardinal Blase Cupich denies allegations he ignored sexual abuse by clergy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Accused by a former high-ranking church leader of remaining silent on sex abuse cases involving clergy, Cardinal Blase Cupich says he "would have acted" if he ever had information about abuse Sunday.

Carlo Maria Viganò was the top Vatican diplomat before he was let go by Pope Francis in 2016. In a letter released last week, Viganò levels substantial accusations against top Catholic leaders all the way up to the Pope himself.

His criticism begins around Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, saying he sexually abused seminarians for decades. Viganò says Pope Benedict sanctioned McCarrick, Pope Francis knew about the abuse, and he personally told the Pope about the allegations but was ignored.

In Ireland Sunday, the Pope called on journalists to make their conclusions about issues of abuse, saying: "it's an act of trust."

"I will not say a single word about this," he said.

Viganò is considered part of a more conservative faction in the church, which is unhappy with Pope Francis and others like Cardinal Blasé Cupich who have been more lenient on social issues. Viganò says McCarrick was Cupich's kingmaker, propelling him to the job in Chicago as part of a "coverup of abuses."

Still, Viganò welcomed Cupich with open arms when he was installed as Archbishop of Chicago November 18, 2014.

When asked how he could not have known about sexual abuse by priests, Cupich said abusers manipulate not only their victims, but also those around them to make them believe they're innocent.

"I did not have any pre-knowledge about this. If had I had any information abut anybody, I would have acted on it," Cupich said.

Cupich went further, daring anyone to question the church's current record with regard to sex abuse in Chicago.