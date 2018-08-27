Man charged in stabbing of woman at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A convicted felon has been charged in a stabbing that seriously injured a woman at a CTA Red Line station over the weekend.

Ricky McMahon, 32, is expected to appear in court Monday for a first-degree attempted murder charge in the Saturday attack at 95th Street Station.

Police said around 7 a.m. Saturday, the 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the back, wrist and legs.

Witnesses alerted police, who then chased McMahon and caught him at a nearby bus shelter.

He was arrested and police recovered the knife he was holding.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

It is unknown if the victim and McMahon know each other.

According to court records, McMahon had been convicted of unlawful use of a weapon in 2003.