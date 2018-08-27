× White Sox catcher Kevan Smith pays tribute to Daniel Webb on MLB Players Weekend

DETROIT – Every player around Major League Baseball got to express themselves over the past few days, thanks mostly to their jerseys.

Players Weekend allowed each athlete to choose a nickname to place on the back of their jersey. Some went with a simple play off their name while others were a little more sophisticated.

Kevan Smith, however, used his to pay tribute to a friend.

To honor his special bond with his late former teammate and friend, Kevan Smith chose to wear Daniel Webb’s name on his jersey this weekend. pic.twitter.com/e0gEbGJB61 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 24, 2018

The White Sox catcher decided to choose the name “Webby” to wear during the games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. It is in honor of Daniel Webb, a friend and former White Sox pitcher, who died in an ATV accident in October of 2017.

On Friday, the team released an interview with Smith on his friendship with Webb in which the catcher described the late pitcher as “a brother.” He even discussed being one of the first on the scene of Webb’s fatal accident in Tennessee during the former pitcher’s wedding celebration on October 14th.

Smith would later name his first child after Webb – Wyatt Daniel – and even remarked in the interview how his child had two webbed toes.

Not only did Smith wear the “Webby” jersey this weekend, but in tribute to his friend, he slammed his first homer of the 2018 season in the second inning of Saturday’s win over the Tigers.

Sometimes it's okay to play for the name on your back. Thinking of you, Webby. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/fNHhl4JnGi — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 26, 2018

“Just overwhelming when I hit it. System overload. I almost started trying running around the bases,” said Smith of the moment in an interview with Jason Benetti on the White Sox broadcast after the game. “I was wondering where that home run was hiding this year.

“I mean, if you don’t believe that God’s up there and Webby is watching down and he’s alive and thriving. I don’t know how you can’t. That was amazing and I almost broke down in the dugout it was just something I’ll never forget. I’ve got the ball, I’ve got the bat, it’s something I’m going to cherish.

“I can’t wait to tell my son all about it.”

He can show him the jersey, too, remembering a most unique players weekend.