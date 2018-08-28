× Bastian Schweinsteiger gets a hero’s welcome in return to Munich with the Chicago Fire

MUNICH – It was almost 20 years ago that he joined the franchise to start his own storied career on the pitch.

Bastian Schweinsteiger signed with FC Bayern Munich as a youth in 1998, eventually joining main club in 2002. While there for over a decade, he established himself as one of the best player in Germany and in the world.

It’s been three years since he last played for his first club, but they along with the city haven’t forgotten him. That’s why Schweinsteiger is back in Munich this week to enjoy a hero’s welcome along with this Chicago Fire teammates.

On Tuesday, Schweinsteiger and the MLS squad will take on Bayern Munich in a testimonial match. It’s a traditional friendly in soccer which is organized to pay tribute to a former player for his service to the club.

So at 1:30 PM CST, the Fire will face the reigning Bundesliga champions at Allianz Arena in Munich, with Schweinsteiger playing for the Fire in the first half then Bayern in the second.

Yet the tributes to the player started well before kickoff on Tuesday as he was presented with a few honors around Munich.

To start things off on Monday, Schweinsteiger was presented with the Bavarian Order of Merit from Prime Minister Dr. Markus Soeder. Awarded since 1957, the honor is given in “recognition of outstanding contributions to the Free State of Bavaria and the Bavarian people”

Later in the day, Bayern Munich inducted Schweinsteiger as the 18th member of their club Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Allianz Arena.

Then Schweinsteiger and the rest of his Fire teammates had a training session ahead of the testimonial match at stadium on Tuesday. That figures to be another way for the people of Munich to pay tribute to one of their best soccer players of all time.