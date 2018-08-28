Jared Wyllys talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are two teams going in opposite directions as franchise - and it was intentional.

The Cubs are still in the thick of "win now" mode and remain the best team in the National League. Meanwhile the White Sox debuted Michael Kopech and continue to develop their young players as a long second year of rebuilding comes to an end.

But for the moment, both teams have something in common: Winning. The Cubs come into their game on Tuesday night against the Mets on a six-game winning streak while the White Sox are going for five-in-a-row tonight against the Yankees.

Jared Wyllys of Sporting News on NBC Sports Chicago has followed the recent trends for both teams, so he appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday to discuss them with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch Jarrett's segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.