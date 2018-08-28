Rauner to sign expanded medical marijuana bill

CHICAGO — More people in Illinois will qualify for medical marijuana.

Governor Rauner is set to sign a bill today to expand the number of patients who can access it.

The bill will make medical marijuana available as a replacement drug for opioid painkillers like Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin.

Almost 2,000 people died in Illinois of a narcotics overdose in 2016.

The bill also removes some of the major restrictions to medical marijuana in the state, doing away with criminal background checks and fingerprinting of applicants.