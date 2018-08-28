Search resumes for missing kayaker in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan.

The man was kayaking with another person near Lake Forest Monday night, when both of their kayaks filled with water.

Neither kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

The other person went to a nearby residence for help.

The Coast Guard was called around 11 p.m. The search was called off overnight, but will resume early Tuesday morning.

Lake Forest and Highland Park marine units are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.