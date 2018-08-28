There’s no place like Wrigley in the breakout season for Cubs rookie David Bote

CHICAGO – With one big swing, yet another fly ball off the bat of No. 13 found its way out of the playing field. Yet compared to what’s happened a few other times he’s gone yard at the Friendly Confines, it’s a bit of a letdown .

On Sunday, David Bote cranked a 451-foot homer clear over the bleachers in left and onto Waveland Avenue as part of a 9-0 Cubs’ thrashing of the Reds. But it was only in the third inning, not the ninth or the tenth.

Yes, that’s how good the rookie infielder has been in 2018 for the Cubs. Now his big plays have to live up to his big plays of the past, especially during games at Wrigley Field.

Just two days before the homer that hit Waveland Avenue, Bote hit one in the same vicinity in the tenth inning to beat Cincinnati 3-2. Of course, the infielder delivered arguably the most exciting moment of the 2018 season on August 12th, when as a pinch hitter he erased a 3-0 ninth inning deficit with a walk-off Grand Slam.

All have been apart of a memorable first season for Bote, and most of the fun has been in the Friendly Confines, and the statistic certainly back that up.

In 2018 Bote is hitting .328 in 26 games played at Wrigley Field, sporting an on-base percentage of .403 and a slugging percentage of .607. He’s hit five of his six home runs on the season at home and has driven in 19 of his 24 RBI at the Friendly Confines. That’s compared to just .268 on the road with a homer and five RBI.

When asked about the difference this week, Bote shrugged it off as more of a coincidence rather than something he’s focused on.

“Maybe not consciously, I doesn’t feel like it,” said Bote when asked about his success at Wrigley Field. “It’s always good to play at home, around stuff that you know, but, again, I feel the same, stay confident on the road too.”

But for now, the Cubs fans will take all the moments he can deliver at the corner of Clark and Addison.