Tours to start at Old Joliet Prison

JOLIET, Ill. — You’ll soon be able to tour the historic Old Joliet Prison.

The Joliet Correctional Center, closed in 2002, housed 1,300 inmates. Many were moved to Stateville Prison.

What’s left behind is filled with history, and some of the prison’s former guards will be among the tour guides.

People may be familiar with the prison from the opening scene in “The Blues Brothers” movie.

The cost is $20 a person. Tours will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

You can purchase tickets on the Joliet Area Historical Society’s website.