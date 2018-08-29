Boy, 15, shot in front of his aunt in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 15-year old boy was shot and critically injured on the city’s Northwest Side.

The boy was with his aunt just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Someone wearing a black hoodie and a rag over his face approached the two, pulled a gun and fired without saying a word.

The teenager was struck in the chest two times.

He was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital after his aunt drove him to the emergency room.

The shooter hasn’t been caught.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.