Cubs and White Sox announce 2019 Spring Training schedules

CHICAGO – If you were thinking about taking a mid-winter trip out West for some baseball, you can start to do some planning now.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the Spring Training schedules for each team as the Cubs and White Sox learn what their path will be like to start the 2019 season.

Looking Ahead to Mesa: Here is the Cubs' 2019 Spring Training Schedule. pic.twitter.com/V4zIuPVcmI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 29, 2018

The Cubs will begin their play on Saturday, February 23rd at Sloan Park against the Milwaukee Brewers, the first of 18 games at the venue during the spring. That includes hosting the Boston Red Sox for the final two games of the preseason on Monday, March 25th and Tuesday, March 26th.

Looking Ahead to Glendale: Here is the White Sox schedule for Spring Training in 2019. pic.twitter.com/q15PreKcyz — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 29, 2018

In Glendale, the White Sox open up play on February 23rd as well with split squad games against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch – one of 15 for them on the venue in the spring – and on the road against Oakland.

They’ll conclude their spring training camps down the road in Phoenix as they face the Diamondbacks in a pair of exhibition games at Chase field on Monday, March 25th and Tuesday, March 26th.

Per tradition, the White Sox and Cubs will face off during their time in Arizona, with Sloan Park hosting a game on Sunday, March 3rd and Camelback Ranch hosting the rematch on Friday, March 15th.