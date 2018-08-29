Good Samaritans honored for rescuing woman after her car plunges into pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- The Illinois State Police are honoring a group of motorists who rescued a woman after her car flipped into a pond along I-90.

Joanna Girmschied was exiting the Jane Addams Tollway the afternoon of Aug. 3, when she tried to go around the curved exit ramp at Route 47 too fast.

Her car swerved off the road and flipped over into a retention pond.

Several other vehicles stopped and good Samaritans went into the murky water to rescue Girmschied.

They were able to free her and pulled her unconscious body to the edge of the pond, where she was given CPR until she regained consciousness.

Girmschied got the chance to hug her rescuers at Illinois Tollway Headquarters in Naperville Wednesday, and emotionally thanked them for the bravery and selflessness that saved her life.

Her parents were also on hand, expressing their eternal gratefulness. Her father, Jerry, describing the rescuers as angels walking around on Earth.