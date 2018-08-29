LaMarre hits, Lopez pitches the White Sox to a series win over the Yankees

NEW YORK – Someday this might not be considered a surprise in late August. When that happens, the two guys that produced the series victory for the White Sox this week may still be playing a part in the success.

Ryan LaMarre’s bat and the arm of Reynaldo Lopez, both younger players for the team, shined in their own way on Wednesday night against the Yankees in another strong August effort. The hitter’s four RBI and the pitcher’s quality start helped the White Sox to a 4-1 victory in New York that gives the team a series victory over the second-best team in all of baseball.

Rick Renteria’s team continues their strong play in this month, improving to 16-11 in August with two more games to go. It’s also the sixth win in the last eight games for the club, who continue to give fans more to root for as the second rebuilding season comes to a close.