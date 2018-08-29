CHICAGO -- Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Steve James talks about his new Starz series, "America to Me." It follows students at Oak Park River Forest High School, and examines how race plays a role in the quality of education.
Meet the director of the new documentary series filmed in Oak Park
