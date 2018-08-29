Shane Riordan talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When he appears on the show, there is always talk about the Cubs and the White Sox.

The North Siders are once again chasing an NL Central title, while the South Siders have seen improvement this month along with the debut of a prized prospect.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score discussed those topics on the Cubs and the White Sox on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton. He discussed Michael Kopech's debut, Joe Maddon's work with the 2018, along with fan's love of David Bote during the two segments.

