2 pedestrians hit by cars, 1 fatally, in Evanston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Two people were struck by cars in north suburban Evanston, one of them fatally.

While the circumstances of these hit-and-runs are still unclear, people living in the area say both happened near busy intersections.

According to The Patch, police say someone was hit by a car as they were walking down Chicago Avenue. They are in critical condition. The driver stayed on the scene, and was not arrested.

About a mile and a half away, another person was hit on Howard and Chicago. Police say a man in his 60s died, but they have not identified him. That happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver took off right after but later turned themselves in to the Chicago Police Department.

There are sidewalks in the area but its unclear if the pedestrians were walking on the sidewalks or in the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.