Amber Alert for 3 missing children canceled; father reportedly in custody

INDIANA — The Amber Alert issued statewide in Indiana has been canceled after all three missing children were found safe.

The father, Fernando Cruz, is accused of abducting the three children from their home in Michigan. A local TV station is reporting Cruz is now in custody.

Police said Cruz assaulted the mother of the children at a home in Sturgis, Michigan. The mother took off from their home and went to a gas station to call 9-1-1, that’s when the father left with the children.

Cruz was armed with a handgun and driving a 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan license plate DWH9204. An empty black Chevy Traverse was found just blocks from the home where the children were taken.

