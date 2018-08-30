Dave Wischnowsky talks Cubs as they reach the final month of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For months, people would shrug off series or even slumps, saying that it doesn't matter until it gets to the fall.

Well, the Cubs have arrived at that position now.

One month from Thursday, the team will complete their regular season against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. If things go to plan, it won't be the last game of their season, as they would have advanced to their fourth-consecutive postseason. But a tough schedule ahead will make that task difficult for Joe Maddon's team, but the best team in the National League has put themselves in position to be playing in October.

Columnist Dave Wischnowsky joined Sports Feed to discuss the team as they start the final month of their season with Jarrett Payton. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.