Man shot several times in liquor store parking lot in Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot up his vehicle in a parking lot in Calumet Park.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 11900 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

A witness told the Chicago Tribune the shooter had a handgun in each hand and fired them multiple times.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.