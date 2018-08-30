Prosecution files motion to revoke or increase bail in Jason Van Dyke case

CHICAGO — The special prosecutor in Jason Van Dyke’s murder trial has filed a motion to revoke or increase the Chicago police officer’s bail, WGN has learned.

Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald during a police call on the Southwest Side. Van Dyke has been out on bond since his arrest.

A hearing on the bond violation is set for this Saturday at 10 a.m.

WGN is not aware yet of the reason the prosecution has filed this motion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.