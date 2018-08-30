Record-breaking Maxx Force launch coaster coming to Great America in 2019

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has announced a triple-record breaking roller coaster coming to the park in summer 2019 — and our very own Marcus Leshock predicted it!

Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in North America. It will feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world, according to a news release from Six Flags.

“The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds. No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi.

Some Maxx Force highlights include:

A unique air-powered launching system propelling guests forward at record speeds

The world’s highest double inversion at 175 feet above the ground

The fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 miles-per-hour zero-G roll

Five high-speed inversions

One-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after Formula One racing cars

The park’s new addition will be the 17th roller coaster and will live in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.

For more information, go to: www.sixflags.com