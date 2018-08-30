Water fixtures test positive for lead at some Hammond schools

HAMMOND, In. — Water fixtures at some schools in Hammond have tested positive for elevated levels of lead.

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, schools officials say the lead levels have always been fine before, and the rise in those levels is probably because the water pipes hadn’t been used or flushed since early June.

The fixtures in question are temporarily out of service, pending more testing.

City officials noted that routine tests found no elevated lead levels in the city’s water system.