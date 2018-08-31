4 hospitalized, 20 displaced, dog killed in Humboldt Park fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people, including a firefighter, are hospitalized and 20 others are temporarily homeless after an extra-alarm fire raced through three building in Humboldt Park.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a building in the 3200 block of West August Boulevard and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Three people were transported to Norwegian American Hospital in fair to serious condition. A firefighter was taken to Presence St. Mary’s Hospital for nausea.

At least 20 people from the three buildings have been displaced.

A pet dog died in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.