After 10 kids die in Little Village fire, homeowner hit with violations

CHICAGO — Chicago inspectors slapped dozens of violations on the owner of a home where 10 children died in a fire.

The violations disclosed Friday ranged from missing or defective smoke detectors, defective light fixtures and wiring and plumbing installed without a permit.

Raul Serrato is an attorney representing homeowner Merced Gutierrez. He questioned the timing of the enforcement. He tells the Chicago Sun-Times “the place is already burnt” and “it’s totally unfair.”

Ten children, ages 3 months to 16 years, were attending a sleepover when a fire broke out early Sunday. The cause is being investigated, though no foul play is suspected.

Separately, the inspector general at Illinois’ child welfare agency is investigating whether caseworkers “missed opportunities” to ensure better supervision. Officials say the agency had investigated the mother who lived in the home 21 times since 2004 for inadequate supervision.