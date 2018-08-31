Chicago Teachers Union critical of new background check system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Teachers Union is criticizing Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools over its new background check process.

It was put in place in response to reports of sexual abuse of student by CPS workers, but the union says it's been "disasterous."

The union says some teachers have been told erroneously they will not be able to report for work because they have not cleared background checks and fingerprinting.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson says the union's claims are not completely accurate.

Jackson says she expects all qualified employees to be on the job for the first day of school Sept. 4.