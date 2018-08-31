CHICAGO -- Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley, (D) Chicago, member of the House Intelligence Committee joins us to talk about the Trump presidency and Russia investigation.
Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley
-
Sky guard Allie Quigley makes the most of WNBA All-Star weekend
-
Rauner embraces Pence, calls him one of the ‘greatest leaders in American history’
-
‘March for Our Rights’ organizers in 10 cities protest for gun rights
-
Opening the Wintrust era with a win: Sky knock off Liberty in first game at new home
-
Quigley Looks to GOP for Election Security Funding
-
-
Chicago is most corrupt city in US, report says
-
Mike Tagliere talks Bears & Fantasy Football on Sports Feed
-
Rep. Quigley, House Intelligence Committee Member, Weighs in on Trump’s Unproven Spy Claims
-
On the Cubs’ off day, pitcher Mike Montgomery gets married
-
Father’s Day protests decry immigration practices for separating families
-
-
Ruminations on fatherhood at a Hyde Park barbershop
-
Police issue alert after attempted luring of boy near North Side park
-
Trump Tweets Confuse Congressman on Immigration Reform