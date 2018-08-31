× Lake Shore Drive leads Chicago in speeding tickets: report

CHICAGO — Here’s a heads-up for folks who speed along Lake Shore Drive: you’re being watched.

Lake Shore Drive has become a bonanza for speed cops, and the area around Irving Park is the worst.

The Chicago Tribune reports, more than 2,500 drivers were ticketed there last year for going more than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit.

The drive accounts for more than half of all Chicago speeding tickets.

With four lanes in each direction, the drive practically beckons drivers to open it up — even though the maximum speed limit is only 45 mph