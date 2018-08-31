New bodycam video shows fatal Chicago police shooting of Terrell Eason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- New bodycam video has been released of a fatal police shooting in Chicago.

It shows 33-year-old Terrell Eason holding a gun and running from police on July 3 in West Garfield Park.

Police say they were responding to a call of an armed man. When he ran, they chased him.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says officer David Taylor fired eight rounds, and his partner, officer Larry Lanier, fired twice.

Eason's mother is suing the city for wrongful death, claiming the officers used excessive force.

WARNING: Below is the full unedited bodycam video. It does contain graphic content. Discretion advised.