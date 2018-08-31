No one hit during police shootout in South Shore, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers opened fire Friday after someone shot at them in South Shore, officials said.

No one was shot.

Police took a suspect into custody shortly after the incident, which occurred about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. A gun was recovered on the scene.

The shooting came just hours after Supt. Eddie Johnson announced that the Chicago Police Department would put an extra 1,400 officers on the streets to try to reduce the number of shootings over the Labor Day weekend.

CPD Car 3 and Beat 622 (Supt. Eddie Johnson and Ofc. Daniel Johnson) respond to scene of shots fired at police following a traffic stop. Officers returned fire and fortunately no one was hit. Offender in custody and gun recovered pic.twitter.com/CLHKXfCBaS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 31, 2018

The deployment is part of a strategy the department employs over the three warm weather holiday weekends of Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day when the number of violent crimes typically increases.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that last year over the same holiday weekend, Johnson deployed an additional 1,300 officers. The weekend ended with seven people killed in shootings and another 35 wounded.

As the department has done just before previous holiday weekends, this year it teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to execute raids in which dozens of people were arrested and several guns were seized.