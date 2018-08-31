Officials reveal cause of explosion that injured 10 at South Side water plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The cause of an explosion that seriously injured 10 people at a water reclamation plant on Chicago’s South Side has been released.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to calls of a building collapse around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, located at 400 E. 130th St., near the Little Calumet River.

The Office of Fire Investigation reports the use of a torch in an area with a significant amount of methane gas present created the explosion that caused the roof to collapse.

Eight of the 10 people injured have been released from hospitals, according to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Officials had to rescue two from the rubble. One was pulled shortly after the collapse, and it took about two hours to rescue the second person, who was "buried and entombed" by fallen debris. Paramedics attended to the man, who suffered a broken jaw and leg, until he could be extricated.